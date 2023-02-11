JD Rucker Show
Commiefornia Insanity, Covid Lunacy, Plus Darren Beattie Talks Fedsurrection
Commiefornia Insanity, Covid Lunacy, Plus Darren Beattie Talks Fedsurrection

There are so many awesome changes happening at The JD Rucker Show next week. On today's episode, I briefly talked about that before diving into the news.Top 10 Questions a Covid Commission Should Probe About the United States’ Pandemic Response -...
JD Rucker
Feb 11, 2023
There are so many awesome changes happening at The JD Rucker Show next week. On today's episode, I briefly talked about that before diving into the news.Top 10 Questions a Covid Commission Should Probe About the United States’ Pandemic Response - https://thefederalist.com/2023/02/09/top-10-questions-a-covid-commission-should-probe-about-the-united-states-pandemic-response/San Francisco Mulls Creating a Red-Light District - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/lincolnbrown/2023/02/09/san-francisco-mulls-creating-a-red-light-district-n1669450Study: 50% of All Vaccinated Young Athletes Have Myocarditis - https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/study-50-of-all-vaccinated-youngNaomi Wolf: Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA Shot a War on Women, Human Fertility - https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-02-09-naomi-wolf-covid-vaccine-war-women-fertility.html‘It Was a Mistake’ for Biden to Open Border Without Plan: Andrew Cuomo - https://www.theepochtimes.com/it-was-a-mistake-for-biden-to-open-border-without-plan-andrew-cuomo_5046395.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDailyPush-Button Digital Tyranny: U.K. Introduces 'Britcoin' CBDC Project - https://dossier.substack.com/p/push-button-digital-tyranny-uk-introducesMo. Senate Votes to End Income Taxes on Gold and Silver, Hold Monetary Metals in Reserve - https://headlineusa.com/mo-senate-end-income-taxes-gold/At the end, I'll be talking to Darren Beattie from Revolver News. He wrote the forward for a book about The January 6th Report, so we'll be discussing that and all the things surrounding the "Fedsurrection."

News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
