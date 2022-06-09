Democrats and their RINO brethren on the J6 Unselect Committee have one purpose in their current witch hunt: Preventing Donald Trump from being able to run for president again in 2024. Congressman Troy Nehls joins The JD Rucker Show to discuss this, the state of the economy, our current border crisis, and to give us an update on what's going on with the Capitol Police who allegedly broke into his congressional office.
Congressman Troy Nehls: J6 Is ALL About Stopping Trump 2024
Democrats and their RINO brethren on the J6 Unselect Committee have one purpose in their current witch hunt: Preventing Donald Trump from being able to run for president again in 2024. Congressman Troy Nehls joins The JD Rucker Show to discuss this,...
Jun 09, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post