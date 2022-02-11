Congressman Troy Nehls: "The Deep State Is Alive and Well in Washington DC"

MyPillow Promo Code: NOQ



U.S. Congressman Troy Nehls from Texas was one of a handful of candidates I endorsed in 2020. As a former sheriff and America First patriot, I felt Nehls was a guy who would buck the system and push The Swamp to the edge. I figured he would become a target of the Deep State at some point, and this week my fears came true.



On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I interviewed Congressman Nehls about what he's experiencing with Deep State shenanigans. He had Capitol Police intelligence agents enter his office twice, taking pictures of a white board on the office at the behest of "someone" (almost certainly Nancy Pelosi).



Then, they had the gall to claim they were checking on security because the door was open. This, as Nehls proved in a video he released, is impossible because the door automatically closes. It could not have been left "wide open" as the Capitol Police claimed.



"The deep state is alive and well in Washington, DC," he said. "For Nancy Pelosi to weaponize the Capitol Police, that federal law enforcement agency that is out there to serve and protect the members, she has now taken that and formed it into her own little intelligence and investigative agency, her own little Gestapo now to go after people that have dissenting points of view, to go after people that she's trying to silence like me because of my positions on January 6th and the failures of the Capitol police leadership team."