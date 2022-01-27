Conservative Christian Rapper Bryson Gray Calls for Parallel Economy as New Album Drops

MyPillow Promo Code: NOQ



When the "Let's Go Brandon" phenomenon was at its peak, several musicians came out with songs aligned with that theme. Country, rock, and rap songs were produced that tried to cash in on the trend. But one artist who reluctantly put his voice in the mix rose quickly to the top. After his song hit number 1 on iTunes, it was quickly banned by many Big Tech platforms.



Bryson Gray is no stranger to censorship. He has been called the most censored rapper in the America, which is saying a lot considering our history with the music. He is constantly under attack by those who think that just because he's a Christian conservative, he must be some sort of "sell out." In reality, he's arguably the most honest artist in the field because he says what he means and means what he says. His popularity is purely organic, and his newest album drops on Friday.



I had the privilege of interviewing him and was amazed by the recommendations he made. One in particular stood out. He has called for a "parallel economy" and a new ecosystem that embraces free speech and allows Christians, conservatives, and other groups that are marginalized by the "woke" crowd in modern America to operate without fear of being canceled over their beliefs.