Many conservatives, including me, have essentially given up on public schools. We fight for school choice, charter schools, homeschooling, and other ways parents can have more freedom to guide the education of our kids, but too many have abandoned the fight to fix the public school system itself. Moms for Liberty is a new grassroots organization that is fighting to reignite the vigor among patriotic Americans. Cofounder Tina Descovich joined us today.
Conservatives MUST reengage in fixing public schools or this nation will be lost
Many conservatives, including me, have essentially given up on public schools. We fight for school choice, charter schools, homeschooling, and other ways parents can have more freedom to guide the education of our kids, but too many have abandoned the...
Apr 15, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post