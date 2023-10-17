This is the livestream of the JD Rucker Show. For transparency, I've never been a fan of Rodney King's immortal words, "Can we all get along?" No, we can't, and no, we shouldn't. Whether it's bipartisanship or unity within an ideological group, such manufactured consensuses rarely yield a positive result. They only move poor policies forward in the case of bipartisan legislation. In the case of unity within an ideological group, they create false compromises that invariably bubble up later as bigger problems. More importantly, unity creates complacency.Today's sponsor: https://jdrgold.com
Conservatives Splitting Over the Israel-Hamas War
This is the livestream of the JD Rucker Show. For transparency, I've never been a fan of Rodney King's immortal words, "Can we all get along?" No, we can't, and no, we shouldn't. Whether it's bipartisanship or unity within an ideological group, such...
Oct 17, 2023
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post