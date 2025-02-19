Conspiracy Theorists Were Right About Everything – Now What?
Conspiracy Theorists Were Right About Everything – Now What?
by Brandon Smith
For many years alternative economists and "conspiracy theorists" have argued that, according to the evidence, there has been an organized criminal cabal operating a long running agenda to exploit and eventually destroy western culture. We have suggested that much of this agenda was being funded with our own tax dollar...
For 50 Years Regulators Ignored Report Linking Wireless Radiation to 23 Chronic Diseases
by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D., The Defender
The U.S. government has known for over 50 years that wireless radiation is linked to 23 chronic diseases but has failed to protect the public from chronic wireless radiation exposure, according to the authors of a new report. Richard Lear and Camilla Rees posted their report on Feb. 6 as...
Leftist Rag Rolls Out RINO Lawmakers to Manufacture a GOP DOGE Revolt
by JD Rucker
(Substack)—It isn't often that I cite a publication without linking to or even quoting from it, but Axios wins that distinction today. Their recent article, "Trump faces growing DOGE revolt from GOP lawmakers," is such a blatant attempt to manufacture an agenda by faking a narrative that I cannot recommend...
Are Cryptocurrencies Stable Enough to Back Your Retirement?
by Sponsored Post
The cryptocurrency market is not for the faint of heart. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others have built reputations of wild fluctuations that can turn middle class people into millionaires one day, then make millionaires broke the next. But it's not really like that. The days of massive turbulence appear to be...
Paralyzed but Undeterred: Dennis Prager Fights to Get Back on the Air
by Moira Gleason, Daily Signal
(Daily Signal)—Nationally syndicated radio host Dennis Prager says he hopes to return to the radio soon after sustaining a serious injury in November, according to his family and colleagues. That could also mean his weekly columns might be returning to The Daily Signal, too, as Prager is a longtime favorite of...
Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Kash Patel as FBI Director, Will Face Vote in Closed Senate Executive Session
by The Post Millennial
(The Post Millennial)—The Senate took a procedural step Tuesday toward confirming Kash Patel as FBI director, voting 48-45 along party lines to begin debate on his nomination. The final confirmation vote is expected later this week. Republican senators have expressed strong support for Patel, 44, citing his background as a...
Agencies End Plastic Straw and DEI in Purchasing Mandates
by M. Dowling, Independent Sentinel
(Independent Sentinel)—The government is moving to follow President Trump’s executive orders on straws and DEI in purchasing. According to the General Services Administration, the Trump administration is directing federal agencies to no longer consider a company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion practices when deciding whether to procure its goods or services....
Unveiling the Supernatural: Rare “Angel Pattern” Discovered in Human Brains
by Willow Tohl
Dr. James Hardt discovered the "angel pattern," a unique brain wave pattern associated with individuals who claim to see supernatural beings, such as angels. The "angel pattern" is characterized by elevated Alpha brain waves in the center of the brain, a finding that challenges conventional scientific understanding of brain activity....
Transgender Athlete Sweeps Girls’ Event Days After State Refused to Comply With Trump’s Executive Order
by Hudson Crozier
(DCNF)—A male high school student dominated a girls’ pole vaulting competition in Maine after the state refused to comply with President Donald Trump’s order to separate sports by gender. The student, who goes by Katie Spencer, jumped the highest out of his team at 11 feet, winning Greely High School...
‘Radical Transparency’: Trump Orders ‘Wasteful’ Federal Programs, Contracts Exposed
by Casey Harper
(Just The News)—President Donald Trump is instructing federal agency heads to release all details related to the cut grants, contracts and other federal spending deemed "wasteful." Trump sent a "radical transparency about wasteful spending" memo Tuesday to federal agency heads, the latest in his and Department of Government Efficiency head...