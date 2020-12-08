There is only one path to victory for Joe Biden, and that's if President Trump concedes. Assuming he does not, there are four viable paths (technically five) through which President Trump is reelected.
Constitutional scholar Ivan Raiklin details his plan to #StopTheSteal
There is only one path to victory for Joe Biden, and that's if President Trump concedes. Assuming he does not, there are four viable paths (technically five) through which President Trump is reelected.
Dec 08, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post