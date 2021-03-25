JD Rucker Show
Dave Workman to gun owners: 'Get up off the couch' if you want to save the Second Amendment
Dave Workman to gun owners: 'Get up off the couch' if you want to save the Second Amendment

If the Second Amendment falls, the rest will follow right along. That's been a notion that has driven gun rights defenders for decades, but there is a complacency today that needs to be corrected. Professional firearm journalist Dave Workman joined us...
Mar 25, 2021
If the Second Amendment falls, the rest will follow right along. That's been a notion that has driven gun rights defenders for decades, but there is a complacency today that needs to be corrected. Professional firearm journalist Dave Workman joined us today with a simple message: Get up and act. We also had a striking news update from The Two Mikes on today's episode.

