The former Mayor of Shiloh, Israel, joined us again on the NOQ Report to discuss things happening with Iran after the crippling of their Natanz nuclear facility. He also discussed the state of the election process in Israel. Finally, he noted how in his latest book, he believes Americans need to refocus on the traditional family.
David Rubin says Americans need to oppose BLM rhetoric and support the traditional family
Apr 16, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
