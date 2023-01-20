JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Dean Cain, Jonathan Rose, Kari Lake, and Davos on The JD Rucker Show
Dean Cain, Jonathan Rose, Kari Lake, and Davos on The JD Rucker Show

JD Rucker
Jan 20, 2023
The powers-that-be want our children groomed, our bank accounts empty, and bugs on the kitchen table. They want to control all elections, inject you with as many jabs as your arm can take, and track your every move.Welcome to the world in 2023. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be talking about the happenings at Davos as the World Economic Forum brings together most of the planet's Bond villains to discuss how they're going to subjugate the masses. I'll be joined by actor Dean Cain and CEO Jonathan Rose, and I'll also be playing my recent interview with the person who SHOULD be Governor of Arizona, Kari Lake.Today's show is brought to you by https://genesispreciousmetals.com

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
