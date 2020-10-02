JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Debate proves the time is now to stand up and stop being a silent majority
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -27:47
-27:47

Debate proves the time is now to stand up and stop being a silent majority

Many of us hoped Joe Biden would drool all over the microphone in the debate, essentially ending his chances of winning. That didn't happen, so it's do or die for us. We must keep fighting.
JD Rucker
Oct 02, 2020
Share

Many of us hoped Joe Biden would drool all over the microphone in the debate, essentially ending his chances of winning. That didn't happen, so it's do or die for us. We must keep fighting.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker