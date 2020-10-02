Many of us hoped Joe Biden would drool all over the microphone in the debate, essentially ending his chances of winning. That didn't happen, so it's do or die for us. We must keep fighting.
Debate proves the time is now to stand up and stop being a silent majority
Many of us hoped Joe Biden would drool all over the microphone in the debate, essentially ending his chances of winning. That didn't happen, so it's do or die for us. We must keep fighting.
Oct 02, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
