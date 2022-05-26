JD Rucker Show
Debunking the Lie That Cities, States, and Countries With Strict Gun Control Laws Are Safer
Debunking the Lie That Cities, States, and Countries With Strict Gun Control Laws Are Safer

MyPillow Code: JDR
JD Rucker
May 26, 2022
MyPillow Code: JDR

In the wake of two mass murders, leftists and corporate media have been joined by international media to try to paint the United States as being too soft on firearms. This is the standard response following any controversial attack of the magnitude we've seen recently, but the rhetoric and gaslighting are ramped up to 11 this time. The push for gun control has never been more fierce than it is right now.

It's an emotional response, which is why it always begins within minutes after a reported mass murder. The left needs to latch onto emotional responses because the facts simply do not support their conclusions. It is their hope that people will step on the surface logic of "fewer guns means fewer crimes" without digging deeper into the true takeaway. The most logical conclusion is invariably that fewer gun restrictions and removing gun-free zones will decrease murders. But it's more than just logical. It's statistically demonstrable.

On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I covered a Twitter thread posted by Andrew Follett from Club For Growth that lays out how statistically speaking, stricter gun laws are tied to increased violence and Democrats are clearly to blame.

