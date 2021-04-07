Defend Florida group calls on Governor DeSantis to examine the technology behind voter fraud

A grassroots organization in Florida that is rapidly expanding throughout the nation is calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to focus his attentions on the technological aspects of voter fraud. Defend Florida is taking action to spread awareness that things are not okay and lawmakers must pay attention to the bigger issues. Patriotic tech CEO Raj Doraisamy joined us on the NOQ Report.
Apr 07, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
