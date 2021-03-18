Many Republicans assume Democrats are not removing the filibuster because they're having trouble with a couple of their moderate Senators. The truth is they're going to milk the threat of removing it as much as they can and playing it as a way to make political gains, particularly as it pertains to gun control. All of this is for the sake of 2022 and 2024 elections, nothing more. We talked to former Deputy Campaign Manager for the 2016 Trump Campaign Rick Gates and General Counsel for Gun Owners of America Mike Hammond on these and other topics.
Democrats are playing gun control against the filibuster for one nefarious purpose: Passing HR1
Mar 18, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
