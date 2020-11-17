If you think it's just a coincidence that ferocious attacks by Democrats against voting machine companies like Dominion Voting Systems suddenly stopped when Joe Biden was being anointed, you're a fool.
Democrats suddenly stopped going after voting systems right before Joe Biden started winning primaries
Nov 17, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
