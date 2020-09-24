The domestic terrorism that's taking place in multiple cities across this country can and must be attributed to the policies and actions of Democrats and their radical leftist base.
Do not let Democrats get away with the narrative that these riots are not their fault
The domestic terrorism that's taking place in multiple cities across this country can and must be attributed to the policies and actions of Democrats and their radical leftist base.
Sep 24, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post