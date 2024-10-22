JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Does Donald Trump REALLY Have This Election "In the Bag"?
Does Donald Trump REALLY Have This Election "In the Bag"?

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I'll be explaining why I don't buy into the notion that Trump has a 93% chance of winning the election. Do I believe he's going to get the most legal votes from United States citizens? Absolutely. But as...
JD Rucker
Oct 22, 2024
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I'll be explaining why I don't buy into the notion that Trump has a 93% chance of winning the election. Do I believe he's going to get the most legal votes from United States citizens? Absolutely. But as Joseph Stalin allegedly said, "It's not the people who vote that count, it's the people who count the votes."
Also on today's show:
60 Minutes makes a triple joke with their statement about the deceitful Kamala Harris interview edit and none of them were funny.
Nikki Haley is reportedly talking about joining Team Trump. If she wants to help campaign then that's fine but if she's going to be part of the next administration then I'm out.
The economy is bad. It's very bad. And fixing it isn't going to be swift and easy like it was for Trump and the Republicans in 2017.
Rumors are circulating (sort of) that Kamala Harris made campaign manager Julie Chavez cry over skipping the Al Smith Dinner. Uncorroborated, but it passes the smell test.
There are four (and possibly five) prominent Democrats who secretly want Kamala to lose.
Elon Musk - I still don't trust him but he seems to be on the right side for this election so I'm withholding criticism for now. His latest comment on defending free speech is spot on.
I'll cover these and more on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show at 11am Pacific. Also, on Monday and Tuesday ONLY, my daughter’s charter school fundraiser is happening - https://jdrucker.com/popcorn . Please consider buying popcorn today or tomorrow. I can’t say I know if it’s any good since I haven’t tried it but I know it’s for a good cause!

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
JD Rucker
