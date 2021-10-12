JD Rucker Show
'Domestic Terrorist' Label Is a Boogeyman to Stifle Opposition of Tyranny
'Domestic Terrorist' Label Is a Boogeyman to Stifle Opposition of Tyranny

It was just a couple of months ago that the "scare label" preferred by radical leftists when talking about conservative Americans was "white supremacist." They applied it pretty much universally regardless of the skin color of the person they were attacking. Anyone who believed in the America First agenda, freedom, or limited government MUST be a "white supremacist."

Thankfully, that label was so overused by leftists that it completely lost its meaning. They applied it to people who were clearly not white supremacists. Some of them weren't even white. As a result, they realized they needed another "scare label," and one has been supplied to them by Nancy Pelosi, the Deep State, and the Biden-Harris regime.

