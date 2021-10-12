It was just a couple of months ago that the "scare label" preferred by radical leftists when talking about conservative Americans was "white supremacist." They applied it pretty much universally regardless of the skin color of the person they were attacking. Anyone who believed in the America First agenda, freedom, or limited government MUST be a "white supremacist."
Thankfully, that label was so overused by leftists that it completely lost its meaning. They applied it to people who were clearly not white supremacists. Some of them weren't even white. As a result, they realized they needed another "scare label," and one has been supplied to them by Nancy Pelosi, the Deep State, and the Biden-Harris regime.
'Domestic Terrorist' Label Is a Boogeyman to Stifle Opposition of Tyranny
It was just a couple of months ago that the "scare label" preferred by radical leftists when talking about conservative Americans was "white supremacist." They applied it pretty much universally regardless of the skin color of the person they were...
Oct 12, 2021
It was just a couple of months ago that the "scare label" preferred by radical leftists when talking about conservative Americans was "white supremacist." They applied it pretty much universally regardless of the skin color of the person they were attacking. Anyone who believed in the America First agenda, freedom, or limited government MUST be a "white supremacist."
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post