Don't Let the Truth About Covid 'Vaccines' Get Swept Under the Rug

Judging by what's being published on most conservative news outlets and what's being broadcast on most conservative shows, Pandemic Panic Theater seems to be a thing of the past. Very few are fighting against the medical tyranny that continues to rise around the country because it seems like most are under the false belief that face mask and vaccine mandates are done.



They're not done. They were paused for the sake of pushing the Ukraine-Russia narrative. It's unfortunate that so few seem to recognize this. When inexplicably in February there was a wave of Democrats at the city and state level ending the face mask mandates that most of them had been promoting just days or weeks before, the vast majority of conservative pundits and commentators claimed Democrats must have been reading the polls.



This is a false notion. It had absolutely nothing to do with the polls. Democrats don't really care that much about polls, especially nine months before the election. Moreover, there were plenty of Democrats who are not even up for reelection who pulled down their mandates at the same time. No, this was a narrative shift, not a anything driven by poor poll numbers.



That should concern us because it means a narrative shift in the future will likely mean the return of Pandemic Panic Theater. All we need is a new real or contrived variant to hit the streets for the stage to be set. Then, the powers that be will determine when they're ready to move on from the Ukraine-Russia war or whether to run both ops simultaneously. A lot of it will depend on the election; will Democrats be able to cheat enough to preserve their power or will the GOP landslide be too absolute. If they think they can win with an achievable amount of cheating, expect a new variant or even a new disease to pop up a couple of months before election day.



But my episode of The Midnights Sentinel, replayed from the live show at 2pm on Red State Talk Radio, wasn't about predicting when they're roll out the next wave of Covid hysteria. It was about preparing as many people as possible with the truth about Covid-19 and the so-called "vaccines." I often find myself assuming that pretty much everyone knows by now that the jabs aren't working as they were originally sold, but that's not true. There are still many Americans today who believe the jabs will protect them from the catching the disease.