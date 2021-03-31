JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Dr. Andy Lazris thinks 'Faucism' is driving this nation to the brink with unscientific Covid policies
Dr. Andy Lazris thinks 'Faucism' is driving this nation to the brink with unscientific Covid policies

Dr. Anthony Fauci is practically worshipped by millions of Americans who take his ever-changing Covid guidance as gospel. But some doctors, including Dr. Andy Lazris, believe the lockdowns are much more dangerous to Americans than Covid-19 itself. He...
JD Rucker
Mar 31, 2021
Dr. Anthony Fauci is practically worshipped by millions of Americans who take his ever-changing Covid guidance as gospel. But some doctors, including Dr. Andy Lazris, believe the lockdowns are much more dangerous to Americans than Covid-19 itself. He joined us on NOQ Report to discuss his views on what must be done to bring us back from the brink.

News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
