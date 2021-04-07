If there's one way to get instantly blacklisted by Big Tech, it's to tell the truth about Covid-19 vaccines. They quash analysts, commentators, scientists, and doctors in their pursuit of a sustained and widespread lie. But Dr. Karladine Graves is telling the truth and she did so in a very understandable fashion.
Dr. Karladine Graves delivers a detailed explanation about what makes Covid vaccines so dangerous
Apr 07, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
