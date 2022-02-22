JD Rucker Show
Dr. Kris Held Speaks Out Against "Regulatory Capture" Driving Covid Protocols
JD Rucker
Feb 22, 2022
Show Sponsor: https://zstacklife.com/freedom

Over the past few months, I've been very critical of doctors who work against what I believe to be the best interests of their patients. Before anyone asks, no, I'm not a doctor. But I am cognizant enough to read the studies, see the statistics, and realize that remdesivir can be extremely harmful. I can read different studies and realize ivermectin can be extremely beneficial. You don't need to go to medical school to read the facts presented by doctors and pharmacists. To say otherwise is like saying one needs to go to culinary school to know whether or not the food they eat tastes good.

I may not be cooking the food, but I know if I like it. I may not be performing the studies, but I can read the results.

On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I spoke at length with Dr. Kris Held. She has a private practice which gives her more freedoms than the majority of doctors who are beholden to the various healthcare systems for a job. As a member of AAPS, she is able to discuss the insights many talented doctors are sharing about treatments, the vaccines, and everything pertaining to Covid-19. I tapped her brain in this interview and it was quite enjoyable.

One of the biggest points of contention I've made over the months is that doctors who should know better are still pushing remdesivir, panning ivermectin, and endorsing the jabs on everyone. I asked Dr. Held why. She explained that many if not most doctors are doing so under duress.

