Dr. Li-Meng Yan Explains the Mutli-Faceted Desire by the CCP for World Domination

There are many cultural and political differences between the United States and China. Both consider the other to be both enemy and partner; the U.S. and China want the other to fail even as they work together in massive trade relationships. But there’s a huge difference in how far they’re willing to go to accomplish their goals. The Chinese Communist Party is willing to harm its own people as long as they can achieve their goal of world domination.



Dr. Li-Meng Yan came on The JD Rucker Show today to discuss how China is going after the United States and other nations by continuing to manufacture bioweapons. Will the next one be a hemorrhagic fever? Another coronavirus? Something much worse?



According to Dr. Yan, “We know that unrestricted bioweapons is just one of the strategies … to change the dominance in the world.”