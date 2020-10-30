While most are focused on Hunter Biden or the coronavirus, Dr. Michael Scheuer is looking at other election issues that need to be addressed if we're going to save this nation.
Dr. Michael Scheuer diagnoses our election issues and explains how QAnon gets their intel
While most are focused on Hunter Biden or the coronavirus, Dr. Michael Scheuer is looking at other election issues that need to be addressed if we're going to save this nation.
Oct 30, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post