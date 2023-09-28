JD Rucker Show
Dr. Peter McCullough Exposes Covid "Vaccines" Worldwide - The JD Rucker Show
Dr. Peter McCullough has built up a tremendous reputation as an elite doctor for decades. But the Covid-19 pandemic has propelled him to superstar status a he travels the world telling world leaders how wrong they've been since Covid-19 was released....
Sep 28, 2023
Dr. Peter McCullough has built up a tremendous reputation as an elite doctor for decades. But the Covid-19 pandemic has propelled him to superstar status a he travels the world telling world leaders how wrong they've been since Covid-19 was released.

In this interview, Dr. McCullough reveals not only how he's been fighting the good fight but even explains how he came to his conclusions. He's been vaccinated a tremendous number of times through the years and Covid opened his eyes.

