Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Reveals How the Covid Injections Are Key to the Globalist Luciferian's Transhumanist Goals

Most of our readers are cognizant of the contradictions between what the powers-that-be are telling us regarding the Covid-19 "vaccines" and what both science and common sense tell us about reality. Vaccinated or not, more Americans are waking up everyday and coming to the conclusion that there's more to the incessant push for jabs and boosters than a "health" crisis. The narratives don't make sense, especially when we consider the injections are being pushed through mandates despite having a negative impact on the spread of the disease. It's not an accident that ultra-vaxxed and mega-boostered Israel now has the highest per capita rate of Covid infections.



Dr. Sherri Tenpenny returned for another episode of The Midnight Sentinel to discuss the disease. But unlike past interviews and commentaries, Dr. Tenpenny didn't focus on the immediate dangers of the jabs themselves. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Dr. Tenpenny has been talking about Covid, the vaccines, and the various forces who seem to be using both to advance their agenda. Going into year three, she has been contemplating and praying about how to move forward. With over 600 appearances, interviews, and shows under her belt, she doesn't want to keep repeating the same things over and over again.



"Well, I thought back over the last two years and I thought, 'What question kept coming up that never got answered?'" she said. "And actually there were two. Number one was, 'Why are they doing this?'"



It's a question that many of us who don't believe the official narrative have been asking. Since the science clearly indicates the jabs do not protect anyone from contracting the disease and appear to aid in the spread of it, there must be some other reason they continue to push them, a reason that they're not telling us. But her second question is one that is even more intriguing.



"What's the endgame?" she asked. "What are they really doing this for and where are we going?"



There's a third question that's related to the other two, especially for those who are Bible-believing Christians who understand that Powers and Principalities are at work in this world. What is the spiritual aspect surrounding these shots and what they're doing to our body? If we can find the answer to that question, the entire conspiracy can finally be exposed.



It isn't often that we get the proper combination of science and Biblical interpretations of the world in an interview, especially as it pertains to the complex problems we're facing today. But that's exactly what Dr. Tenpenny delivered in our hour-long conversation. We cannot fully understand the actions of the powers-that-be with just the science or just a Biblical worldview. Between the two, the Biblical worldview can guide us through our personal struggles, but it's with the combination of scientific and Biblical understanding that we can engage in the greater fight beyond our individual situations.



"We're all going to die one of these days," Dr. Tenpenny continued. "I mean, we just are, right? We hope it's later rather than sooner. We hope that we pass away peacefully in our sleep when we're 104-years-old and completely healthy and on no medications and have had just a grand life.



"But, we have to know even at that, where's our spirit going? Where's our soul going? Whom do we belong to? That makes the big difference because the people who are doing what they're doing, they are Luciferians which means they love Lucifer and they're Satanists meaning they worship Satan and everything he represents."



Dr. Tenpenny then went onto describe a theory regarding the endgame of the vaccines and other components of their plan. They are seeking not only a transhumanistic existence in which we are controlled through quantum entanglements, but also an existence devoid of the God-given spark of life. The pieces are all being put into place. If she and others who share her view are correct, we aren't just seeing a depopulation agenda. We're seeing a detachment of the human soul from the tainted bodies they are creating.



What we're seeing among the remnant who have not been vaccinated is a push that falls away from the initial fear of Covid itself. People who are now choosing to be injected are doing it for the sake of convenience rather than actual concern about the disease.



"We got past the fear and it's like, 'I am so burnt out on all of this. I'm just going to get the shot so I can go back to doing what I want,' not understanding they are sacrificing their body to the transhumanism movement, which I don't think Jesus came to die for a bunch of robots," she said.



George Orwell reportedly said, "In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act." We are living in such a time. The truth may be uncomfortable, and for some it may be dangerous. But there must always be those who tell it because there should always be others who seek it.