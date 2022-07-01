When the White House bragged last year about saving Americans 16 cents on their 4th of July cookouts, they probably didn't realize things would be far worse today. Or maybe they did. Either way, they're laughing as Americans struggle.
Economic Woes Hit Americans for 4th of July as the Biden Regime Laughs at Us
When the White House bragged last year about saving Americans 16 cents on their 4th of July cookouts, they probably didn't realize things would be far worse today. Or maybe they did. Either way, they're laughing as Americans struggle.
Jul 01, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post