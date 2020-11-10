This is the reckoning patriotic Americans have been hoping for since it appeared there was an attempt to steal the election. The truth is coming out, even if only some of it, but it seems to be enough to give Trump supporters hope.
Election night, explained: Here's why we firmly believe President Trump will win in the end.
This is the reckoning patriotic Americans have been hoping for since it appeared there was an attempt to steal the election. The truth is coming out, even if only some of it, but it seems to be enough to give Trump supporters hope.
Nov 10, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post