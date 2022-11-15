Elections Were Stolen: Do NOT Let Them Gaslight You Into Thinking Otherwise

Never in modern history have the polls been wrong by FAVORING Republicans heavily. They favor Democrats by 3%-6%, so in any race that's close in the polls, Republicans have a chance of winning it. That changed this last election. Allegedly, the polls that showed a massive red tsunami were wrong in the opposite direction. As a result, people like Kari Lake and others "lost."



They didn't. They were robbed. We see many in conservative and alternative media pointing to abortion or other excuses for the lack of a red tsunami, but that ignores the fact that the polls showed none of these were actually issues. If abortion was a major issue, it would have reflected that in the polls. They did not. The election was stolen. Of that I am certain, as I discussed on the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show.