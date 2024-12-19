Before the election, the focus of The JD Rucker Show was on politics. Sure, we mixed in discussions about culture and faith, but the show was very much like so many out there in the podcast world.
Not anymore.
Embracing Conspiracy Theories... and the Bible
Before the election, the focus of The JD Rucker Show was on politics. Sure, we mixed in discussions about culture and faith, but the show was very much like so many out there in the podcast world. Not anymore.
Dec 19, 2024
Before the election, the focus of The JD Rucker Show was on politics. Sure, we mixed in discussions about culture and faith, but the show was very much like so many out there in the podcast world.
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post