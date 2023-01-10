JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Empty Shelves, Terrorism, Cashless Society, Brazil, MTG, and More - The JD Rucker Show, 1-9-2023
Empty Shelves, Terrorism, Cashless Society, Brazil, MTG, and More - The JD Rucker Show, 1-9-2023

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we will discuss the odd change of heart from Marjorie Taylor Greene, how Kroger is a harbinger with their empty shelves, why a major terrorist attack against our energy infrastructure is being ignored by...
JD Rucker
Jan 10, 2023
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we will discuss the odd change of heart from Marjorie Taylor Greene, how Kroger is a harbinger with their empty shelves, why a major terrorist attack against our energy infrastructure is being ignored by corporate media, how a cashless society is just around the corner, how Brazil might be a precursor for more rebellion against the New World Order, and the jabs. We always talk about the jabs at some point.Secure your future by rolling over your retirement to a self-directed precious metals IRA: https://jdrucker.com/iraThis is a transition week for The JD Rucker Show. We are expanding to TWO daily shows, one for America Out Loud Talk Radio at 8pm Eastern that will be audio plus screencapture and one that is live video on Rumble at 2pm Eastern. Both shows will be two hours. To accomplish this, we are moving our makeshift studio into a better venue so there will be no more green screen virtual office.Need food for long-term storage? Use promo code "jdr" and get 15% off at https://lateprepper.comWe will be putting full-effort into next week's launch of the new version of the show on Red Voice Media!

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
JD Rucker
