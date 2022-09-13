Europe's Collapse Will Be the Launch of The Great Reset

The various analyses of the current situation in Europe and the narrative-shaping news coming out of Ukraine have been mostly wrong. That's not new; we've been saying since February that the sanctions against Russia would backfire and do far more harm to Europe's and America's economies than to Russia's and we were called "Russian propagandists" as a result.



Now, the same people who said the sanctions would tank Russia's economy and do little to harm western economies are saying Europe's economies ARE going to crash, but that it's somehow a good thing because it will put an end to The Great Reset. Once again, I'm forced to debunk these claims. The crashing of western economies is EXACTLY what the architects of The Great Reset want.



You can't sell a reset when things are going well. You can't Build Back Better until a nation is effectively destroyed. This has been the case from the beginning and it's how the globalist elites plan on pushing us down their Neo-Marxist road. I detailed all of this on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.



