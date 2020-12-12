Many Trump supporters seem to be emotionally drained after a roller coaster week that ended with bad news from the Supreme Court. But the reality is there are plenty of ways to proceed and the Texas lawsuit was far from the best avenue.
Even after Texas SCOTUS ruling, President Trump is still going to win
Many Trump supporters seem to be emotionally drained after a roller coaster week that ended with bad news from the Supreme Court. But the reality is there are plenty of ways to proceed and the Texas lawsuit was far from the best avenue.
Dec 12, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post