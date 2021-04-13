In what may have been the most explosive interview we've done to date, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell drops bombshell after bombshell, including an exclusive explanation of evidence his team has found regarding the 2020 election. There is a direct correlation between the vote 'drops' that occurred in the morning hours after election day and Chinese cyberattacks. And he's bringing receipts.
Exclusive: Mike Lindell reveals perfect timestamp correlation between late night vote 'drops' and Chinese cyberattacks
Apr 13, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
