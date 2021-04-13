JD Rucker Show
Exclusive: Mike Lindell reveals perfect timestamp correlation between late night vote 'drops' and Chinese cyberattacks
Exclusive: Mike Lindell reveals perfect timestamp correlation between late night vote 'drops' and Chinese cyberattacks

In what may have been the most explosive interview we've done to date, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell drops bombshell after bombshell, including an exclusive explanation of evidence his team has found regarding the 2020 election. There is a direct...
Apr 13, 2021
In what may have been the most explosive interview we've done to date, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell drops bombshell after bombshell, including an exclusive explanation of evidence his team has found regarding the 2020 election. There is a direct correlation between the vote 'drops' that occurred in the morning hours after election day and Chinese cyberattacks. And he's bringing receipts.

