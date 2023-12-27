Between the border crisis, failing economy, rise of wokeness, and a dozen other existential threats facing America today, it's no longer time to prepare for a civil war. We may have Revolutionary War 2.0 in our future.
Existential Threats Galore, Plus How to Fight Back - The JD Rucker Show
Dec 27, 2023
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
