FBI Attacking Catholics and 'Project Icebreaker' Ushering in One-World CBDC
FBI Attacking Catholics and 'Project Icebreaker' Ushering in One-World CBDC

After a long hiatus, The JD Rucker Show is back and just in the nick of time. Things are going crazy out there. We have the FBI going after Catholics as domestic terrorists. Project Icebreaker is the precursor for a one-world currency driven by central bank digital currencies. Democrats mRNA jabs are going into animals. It's a mess.
JD Rucker
Apr 11, 2023
After a long hiatus, The JD Rucker Show is back and just in the nick of time. Things are going crazy out there. We have the FBI going after Catholics as domestic terrorists. Project Icebreaker is the precursor for a one-world currency driven by central bank digital currencies. Democrats mRNA jabs are going into animals. It's a mess.

News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
JD Rucker
