In case you hadn’t noticed, tensions are high. Americans are at each other’s throats — sometimes literally — as we approach the finale of the most insane election cycle in history.
The sitting President ended his bid for a second term. His opponent was charged with dozens of made up crimes. Corporate media has become apoplectic in their coverage of the news. A presidential candidate was nearly assassinated. Twice.
But through the maelstrom of crazy circumstances remains a very stark reality: Our nation is in big trouble facing existential threats at a scale not seen since the Civil War.
Read More: https://jdrucker.substack.com/p/final-reminder-of-the-three-issues
Final Reminder of the Three Issues Driving This Election
In case you hadn’t noticed, tensions are high. Americans are at each other’s throats — sometimes literally — as we approach the finale of the most insane election cycle in history. The sitting President ended his bid for a second term. His opponent...
Nov 05, 2024
In case you hadn’t noticed, tensions are high. Americans are at each other’s throats — sometimes literally — as we approach the finale of the most insane election cycle in history.
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post