Five Emerging Existential Threats
Five Emerging Existential Threats

At any given moment in American history, we have been faced with one or two imminent existential threats. In 2023, we are already facing several and more are emerging, jumping from "major" threats to truly becoming risks to our very existence.We've...
JD Rucker
Feb 03, 2023
At any given moment in American history, we have been faced with one or two imminent existential threats. In 2023, we are already facing several and more are emerging, jumping from "major" threats to truly becoming risks to our very existence.We've already been living through the universal vaccination programs, massive food shortages, open borders, stolen elections, and a few other massive challenges that are all in motion to take down this nation and subjugate what's left of the world. Now, we're seeing at least five more threats emerging in 2023 that are in the process of elevating.On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into these threats. None of these are new, but they are all reaching the tipping point at which they accelerate exponentially. They are:

  • Artificial Intelligence

  • LGBTQIA+ Supremacy

  • WHO Pandemic Treaty

  • Central Bank Digital Currencies

  • Nuclear War

Today's episode brought to you by https://ourgoldguy.com/ira

News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
