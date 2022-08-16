JD Rucker Show
Five Ways to Fight the Deep State Without Sparking a Civil War
Five Ways to Fight the Deep State Without Sparking a Civil War

Patriots are rightly angry with and frustrated by the attacks happening to Donald Trump. The Deep State seems bent on destroying him and they're coming after all of us as well. But one of their primary steps along the way to achieving total control is...
JD Rucker
Aug 16, 2022
Patriots are rightly angry with and frustrated by the attacks happening to Donald Trump. The Deep State seems bent on destroying him and they're coming after all of us as well. But one of their primary steps along the way to achieving total control is to compel America First patriots into either participating in some form of civil war or disavowing such things and falling in line.

We can fight this. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I covered this with five ways we can fight them without sparking the civil war the powers-that-be so desperately want.

