Mike McCormick knows where the bodies are buried, so to speak. His experience as White House stenographer for then-VP Joe Biden gave him access and insights into the engagements with Burisma and other foreign entities. We discussed this and other Biden topics on the latest episode of NOQ Report. Plus we had a news update from Israel as Dave Rubin explained the ongoing election process.
Former Biden stenographer reveals trail of corruption that gave us Blinken and Sullivan
Mar 25, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
