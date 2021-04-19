Isn't it funny how so many of the Cultural Marxists and anarcho-communists out there tend to be criminals themselves? That seems to be the case based on charges filed against Robert Emmanuel Jacob, the former Mayor of Sebastopol, California. He was arrested last week for child sex crimes.
Former mayor Robert Emmanuel Jacob wants to defund police. He was just arrested for child sex crimes.
Isn't it funny how so many of the Cultural Marxists and anarcho-communists out there tend to be criminals themselves? That seems to be the case based on charges filed against Robert Emmanuel Jacob, the former Mayor of Sebastopol, California. He was...
Apr 19, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post