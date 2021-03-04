American news broadcasts are inundated with every domestic example of persecution against persons of color. But true persecution is happening in nations across the world that get little or no coverage even as persons of color are kidnapped, enslaved, raped, and killed. One former slave, Bol Gai Deng, joined us on the latest episode of NOQ Report.
Former slave turned South Sudan presidential candidate: BLM members are 'spoiled'
Mar 04, 2021
