Many Trump supporters are starting to lose hope. The hour is late, but there's still time. Here, we discuss the four stories from the Bible that should give us plenty of hope.
Four Bible stories to keep in mind as we fight for this nation against an attempted coup
Dec 07, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
