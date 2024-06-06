JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Four Truths About Steve Bannon's Political Prisoner Sentence
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -59:46
-59:46

Four Truths About Steve Bannon's Political Prisoner Sentence

The move to make Steve Bannon a political prisoner for four months just ahead of the 2024 election is getting a lot of attention from all sides of the media. But while taking him off the board for campaign season gets most of the attention,...
JD Rucker
Jun 06, 2024
Share

The move to make Steve Bannon a political prisoner for four months just ahead of the 2024 election is getting a lot of attention from all sides of the media. But while taking him off the board for campaign season gets most of the attention, understanding what's really happening here is even more important.
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we dove into his sentencing and identified the four key takeaways that will affect Americans moving forward.
1) The Message Is Directed at You
2) War Room Will Explode
3) The True Test of the Supreme Court
4) The Police State Is Here
Source: https://www.rvmnews.com/2024/06/breaking-steve-bannon-to-serve-prison-time-for-defying-jan-6-committee/

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker