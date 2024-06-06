The move to make Steve Bannon a political prisoner for four months just ahead of the 2024 election is getting a lot of attention from all sides of the media. But while taking him off the board for campaign season gets most of the attention, understanding what's really happening here is even more important.
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we dove into his sentencing and identified the four key takeaways that will affect Americans moving forward.
1) The Message Is Directed at You
2) War Room Will Explode
3) The True Test of the Supreme Court
4) The Police State Is Here
Source: https://www.rvmnews.com/2024/06/breaking-steve-bannon-to-serve-prison-time-for-defying-jan-6-committee/
Four Truths About Steve Bannon's Political Prisoner Sentence
Jun 06, 2024
The JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show

News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
