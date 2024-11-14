The first Trump term was marred by horrible picks for his cabinet and administrators. It was a D- at best and that's assuming that Barack Obama's rogues' gallery was the baseline for an F.
The second Trump term looks VERY different. From Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk to Matt Gaetz and Tom Homan, the team is quickly turning into a dream.
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we went over the current picks, including today's two surprises, Attorney General Matt Gaetz and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.
Gaetz and Gabbard and Hegseth, Oh My
Nov 14, 2024
