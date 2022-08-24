JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
George Soros, the Deep State, and Democrats Are Terrified for Good Reasons
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:08
-56:08

George Soros, the Deep State, and Democrats Are Terrified for Good Reasons

George Soros is moving his vast wealth around to try to bolster the Democrats ahead of the midterm elections. FBI whistleblowers are coming out of the woodwork even as they forced an illegitimate victory with convictions in the Gretchen Witmer...
JD Rucker
Aug 24, 2022
Share

George Soros is moving his vast wealth around to try to bolster the Democrats ahead of the midterm elections. FBI whistleblowers are coming out of the woodwork even as they forced an illegitimate victory with convictions in the Gretchen Witmer fednapping trial. Meanwhile, they're still pushing for gun control even as the evidence points toward psychotropic drugs as being the root cause of mass shootings.

We covered these things and more on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show. Here are links to the stories we covered:

George Soros Giving Millions To Chuck Schumer’s PAC, Fears Red Wave In November? -https://americafirstreport.com/george-soros-giving-millions-to-chuck-schumers-pac-fears-red-wave-in-november/

Rumble Challenges Big Tech’s Ad Dominance, Launches Rumble Ads in Beta - https://reclaimthenet.org/rumble-ads-beta/

(Sponsor) Lifesaving Antibiotics Available Through Telehealth - https://jdrucker.com/meds

Two Men Found Guilty in Michigan Governor Whitmer Kidnapping Plot - https://americafirstreport.com/breaking-two-men-found-guilty-in-michigan-governor-whitmer-kidnapping-plot/

The New Green Economy Is Little More Than a Keynesian Spending Scheme - https://mises.org/wire/new-green-economy-little-more-keynesian-spending-scheme

Mike Lindell's MyStore - https://mystore.com/jdr

Prescription-Drug-Induced MASS SHOOTINGS and the ‘Elephant in the Room’ - https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-22-prescription-drug-induced-mass-shootings-room-elephant.html

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker