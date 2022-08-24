George Soros is moving his vast wealth around to try to bolster the Democrats ahead of the midterm elections. FBI whistleblowers are coming out of the woodwork even as they forced an illegitimate victory with convictions in the Gretchen Witmer fednapping trial. Meanwhile, they're still pushing for gun control even as the evidence points toward psychotropic drugs as being the root cause of mass shootings.
We covered these things and more on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show. Here are links to the stories we covered:
George Soros Giving Millions To Chuck Schumer’s PAC, Fears Red Wave In November? -https://americafirstreport.com/george-soros-giving-millions-to-chuck-schumers-pac-fears-red-wave-in-november/
Rumble Challenges Big Tech’s Ad Dominance, Launches Rumble Ads in Beta - https://reclaimthenet.org/rumble-ads-beta/
(Sponsor) Lifesaving Antibiotics Available Through Telehealth - https://jdrucker.com/meds
Two Men Found Guilty in Michigan Governor Whitmer Kidnapping Plot - https://americafirstreport.com/breaking-two-men-found-guilty-in-michigan-governor-whitmer-kidnapping-plot/
The New Green Economy Is Little More Than a Keynesian Spending Scheme - https://mises.org/wire/new-green-economy-little-more-keynesian-spending-scheme
Mike Lindell's MyStore - https://mystore.com/jdr
Prescription-Drug-Induced MASS SHOOTINGS and the ‘Elephant in the Room’ - https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-22-prescription-drug-induced-mass-shootings-room-elephant.html
George Soros, the Deep State, and Democrats Are Terrified for Good Reasons
George Soros is moving his vast wealth around to try to bolster the Democrats ahead of the midterm elections. FBI whistleblowers are coming out of the woodwork even as they forced an illegitimate victory with convictions in the Gretchen Witmer fednapping trial. Meanwhile, they're still pushing for gun control even as the evidence points toward psychotropic drugs as being the root cause of mass shootings.
Share this post