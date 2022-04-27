Global Supremacy of WHO Depends on Convergence of Climate Change Hysteria and Pandemic Panic Theater

Protect Your Health With Dr. Zev Zelenko's Nutraceuticals: https://zstacklife.com/freedom



The World Health Organization is in the process of consolidating global power under their "Pandemic Treaty" that is being pushed by most governments, including the United States. It would give unprecedented authority over sovereign nations to the WHO, allowing their "health" decrees to overrule national laws. It's being sold to the people (though few are paying attention) as a way to combat global pandemics by letting the "experts" determine unified policies.



On the surface, this may actually sound like a good idea to leftists who are always looking to globalism as a solution to their problems. But the reality of the Pandemic Treaty is far worse than just giving way too much power to medically literate globalist bureaucrats. They want to include climate change as a component of "health." Doing so would mean the World Health Organization would essentially be an overarching world government with no checks or balances to combat tyranny.



A decade ago, it would be hard to imagine any nation embracing such a thing. Before Joe Biden was installed into the White House, there is zero chance the United States would sign onto such an unambiguously bad idea. But we're in the middle of an artificial presidential regime that is controlled by the globalists themselves so America is actually leading the charge to make the Pandemic Treaty happen as quickly as possible.



The convergence of Climate Change Hysteria and Pandemic Panic Theater is the key to giving the WHO — and more importantly the globalists pulling their strings — all the power they need to drive this planet into a Neo-Marxist oblivion known as The Great Reset. By itself, healthcare control is bad enough. Pandemics can come and go in today's world thanks to ease of travel, bioweapon development, and control over the data. The powers-that-be can turn the knobs up or down based on their goals at any particular time in any particular area of the world.



Add in climate change as a component of "healthcare" that the World Health Organization controls and they can influence just about every policy by any government on the planet. They will be able to say anything is related to climate change and therefore falls under their purview. Economic policy will be driven by Green New Deal ideologies. Militaries, industrial development, and infrastructure can be attached to climate change and have the policies influenced accordingly. The Biden regime is already doing that on their own.



On today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I dove into the topic plus got some help from Greg Reese at Infowars. This is far from a comprehensive analysis of the evils we face, but it's a good primer so we can explore it more thoroughly in future episodes.