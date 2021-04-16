GOA: The fight for our Second Amendment rights must come from the states

Democrats control the House, Senate, and White House, which means the only thing standing in their way from passing gun control is the filibuster. We can do what we can to keep at least one Democrat Senator from pulling the trigger, so to speak, but in the meantime we must fight the battle at the state level. Gun Owners of America leader Alan Rice joined us to discuss.
Apr 16, 2021
