JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
GOA: The fight for our Second Amendment rights must come from the states
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -37:00
-37:00

GOA: The fight for our Second Amendment rights must come from the states

Democrats control the House, Senate, and White House, which means the only thing standing in their way from passing gun control is the filibuster. We can do what we can to keep at least one Democrat Senator from pulling the trigger, so to speak, but...
JD Rucker
Apr 16, 2021
Share

Democrats control the House, Senate, and White House, which means the only thing standing in their way from passing gun control is the filibuster. We can do what we can to keep at least one Democrat Senator from pulling the trigger, so to speak, but in the meantime we must fight the battle at the state level. Gun Owners of America leader Alan Rice joined us to discuss.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker