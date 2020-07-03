New Jersey Republicans have tried and failed to take advantage of the conservative mindset among unaffiliated voters in their state. It's time to nominate a candidate who is an actual conservative, a candidate who can return Cory Booker to the private sector.
GOP control of the Senate may hinge on Tricia Flanagan taking out Cory Booker
Jul 03, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
